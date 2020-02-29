Harvey Weinstein juror deletes social media accounts, goes into hiding after allegedly receiving death threats

One of the jurors on the Harvey Weinstein case has gone into hiding after receiving death threats, claims her sister. The anonymous juror has deleted all her social media accounts and fled her current apartment, states a Page Six report.

The news comes at the heels of her interview regarding the high profile case earlier this week.

The juror's sister tells the publication, "She started getting threats on social media and through e-mails (saying) that she is a snitch and how could she do that.”

She further states the juror has been declining calls from everyone.

On 25 February, the juror appeared in an interview with Inside Edition, where she said she hopes the verdict gives victims closure.

“Every last woman that took the stand, I wish them the best. I hope this is now a chapter that they can close and move forward with their lives now,” she said in the interview.

Another juror in the Harvey Weinstein trial says in an interaction with CBS This Morning the decision to convict the film mogul was not impacted by the trial implications of the #MeToo movement.

"It would be an adulteration of the process to take outside factors and have that weigh on our decision-making process and eventual findings,” he asserts.

Harvey Weinstein was convicted on 24 February of rape and sexual assault against two women and could be sent to prison for decades, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to centre of the #MeToo movement, the global movement to encourage women to come forward and hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.

He was convicted on charges stemming from a 2006 sexual assault and a 2013 rape. The jury found Weinstein not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence.

Weinstein will be sentenced on 11 March.

