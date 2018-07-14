Harvey Weinstein gives first interview since sexual assault allegations; disputes quote attributed to him

Harvey Weinstein's fall from grace has been spectacular. The once powerful Hollywood mogul — who spearheaded movies like Shakespeare in Love, Gangs of New York, Pulp Fiction, Heavenly Creatures, Flirting With Disaster — is now a hated, disregarded and sordid figure that no one in Hollywood will associate with, or even touch with a 20-feet pole.

But, after months of news reports, investigation, speculations and downfall of his movie empire, Weinstein has spoken out in an interview with Spectator. The former Hollywood mogul — who has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by famous Hollywood personalities like Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, Salma Hayek, Asia Argento, Paz de la Huerta, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, to name a few — spoke about the allegations leveled against him, one of his alleged victims Asia Argento, and his life as a 66-year-old facing possibility of being imprisoned.

The author of the interview, journalist Taki Theodoracopulos, writes that he received a call from Weinstein asking if he's interested in a "world exclusive". When Taki arrived for the interview in the office where many of the alleged sexual assaults had taken place, Weinstein looked the same except for being a bit paler than usual. Speaking about the relationship between Asia Argento and the recently deceased Anthony Bourdain, Weinstein said that Rose McGowan's claim about the two being in an open relationship is "obviously not true". (Before Bourdain's tragic suicide, Argento was photographed with reporter Hugo Clement in Rome. After the news of Bourdain's suicide broke, fans around the globe started to blame Argento for pushing Bourdain over the edge into taking his own life.)

When speaking about how he has lost everything — from his career to his family, houses, cars and facing the possibility of prison at the age of 66 — Weinstein reportedly said:

"You were born rich and privileged and you were handsome. I was born poor, ugly, Jewish and had to fight all my life to get somewhere. You got lotsa girls, no girl looked at me until I made it big in Hollywood. Yes, I did offer them acting jobs in exchange for sex, but so did and still does everyone. But I never, ever forced myself on a single woman."

Later, after the interview spread across media outlets all over the globe, Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, released a statement to Entertainment Weekly confirming that his client was "present for the conversation," though "it was not an interview, but a social meeting between old friends." He also stated, "Mr Weinstein never said anything about trading movie roles for sexual favours. You have my word that Harvey did not say that."

Brafman also released a statement to Entertainment Weekly on behalf of Theodoracopulos which read the following: "After 41 years as a Spectator columnist without a single retraction, I believe that I may have misrepresented Harvey Weinstein’s conversation with me in New York last month. It was my mistake. We were discussing Hollywood and I may have misunderstood certain things about the methods of that place. I had nothing to do with the headline of my article and I hope I have not damaged his case. It was, after all, a social visit."

The story still appears on the Spectator‘s website with the disputed quotation intact.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 14:02 PM