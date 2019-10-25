Harvey Weinstein called out by 3 women at New York bar, asked to 'shut up' and leave venue

Harvey Weinstein, who made an appearance at a bar in Manhattan, New York, was confronted by at least three women during the evening. As per a BuzzFeed report, the women, including performers Amber Rollo, Kelly Bachman and Zoe Stuckless, were heckled and were escorted out of the venue.

Weinstein was present for the Actor's Hour, an event for emerging young artistes, at the Downtime bar in New York City.

Kelly Bachman, the same report states, referred to the disgraced mogul as "the elephant in the room" and "Freddy Krueger." In a Twitter thread post the event, Rollo recounted the entire incident. She wrote that Weinstein was "not only invited," but also was "supported." She added that Bachman was booed by the audience for her remarks on Weinstein and was asked to "shut up."

***TW Sexual Assault*** Hey everyone. You might have seen my tweet about cursing out Harvey Weinstein last night. As a rape survivor I'm so furious and sad and frustrated. Here is a thread about what happened. — clever, but make it spooky (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Rollo also said that Zoe Stuckless became upset about Weinstein's presence, and was asked to leave. Stuckless penned a post on Facebook, detailing the events at the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I thought about all the voices that have been silenced over the years. I thought about the artists, the women, who are paralyzed by the same fear I felt, surrounded by colleagues who were intimidated into a culture of silence and passivity. The room was a microcosm of our whole community. And I couldn't sit there and let him laugh. So I spoke up," the daily quoted her as writing.

During intermission, Stuckless and Rollo had even approached Weinstein at his table. Stuckless screamed in a video shared along with her post, “Nobody’s going to say anything? Nobody’s really going to say anything?”

“His bodyguards herded me out. When I left the building, crying out of fury and frustration I was quickly surrounded by a group of mostly women who expressed the same fear to raise their voice that I had. They thanked me for speaking up,” she wrote in her post.

Weinstein's publicist Juda Engelmayer has since released a statement, quoted by Business Insider. It read, "Harvey Weinstein was out with friends enjoying the music and trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down. This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too.” The statement added that the venue's personnel asked the women to leave, and not Weinstein.

Following the social media thread, the bar posted a statement on Facebook.

"A company called Actors Hour rented our bar for a private event, with a guest list all their own. Shortly into the evening, one guest began heckling another, causing a disturbance to everyone in attendance. After several requests to stop were ignored, we kindly asked the heckler to leave." The statement added, "Please know that our goal at Downtime is to create an environment where everyone feels welcome. We respect the privacy of our patrons and event partners, and want to ensure that all guests are treated equally, with the same service and respect. In keeping with this goal, we made a decision that would allow the evening to continue as planned. Thank you, Downtime."

