Harry Styles hit in the eye during Vienna concert, fans disappointed
Another incident of artist becoming victim of onstage attack by reckless audience surfaces online. Singer Harry Styles got hit in the eye on stage by an object during his live performance in Vienna, Austria on Saturday
Pop star Harry Styles joins the list of artists to have fallen prey to the upsetting trend of throwing objects on stage at performers during their concert. On Saturday, Harry Styles was hit in the eye by a concertgoer with an unknown object during his concert in Vienna, Austria. The 29-year-old singer was performing at his sold-out ‘Love on Tour’ concert when he winced in pain and held his eye as he continued to move ahead. The incident was caught on camera by a fan and is now doing rounds on social media.
Recently ‘As It Was’ singer Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini and Pink also faced such incidents.
Harry Styles victim of reckless behavior
The trend of throwing objects on the performers has gained traction over the last few weeks. Harry Styles who was performing at Ernst Happel Stadion at Austria’s Vienna on Saturday, was targeted with an object by a concertgoer during the performance. Harry could be seen wincing in pain as he covered his eye with his hands and then went walking off stage. However, the singer has not updated his followers about the incident on social media.
Fans wrath
The incident has sparked outrage about concert etiquette and showed concern about Harry Styles. Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “I hate that people keep doing this!! He shows everyone so much respect and kindness and he get repaid like this!”
Another comment read, “Horrible behaviour, people need to be more respectful and even if it was not done intentionally, he got hurt and that is unacceptable.”
“Whoever is throwing is going to RUIN concerts for everyone. Singers are going to have to start doing concerts with shields now!!!,” a user said.
Similar incident of onstage attacks
This is not the first time that an artist has been hit by an object on stage. Last month, Bebe Rexha required stitches after she was hit by a phone during her NYC concert, intentionally aiming to hit her.
Nicolas Malvagna, who was responsible for the act, was admitted to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Surprisingly, he called it as a humorous act. The incident from the concert also went viral. Later, Rexha shared a post on Instagram showing the cut near her eyebrows. “I’m good,” she captioned.
In another instance, Ava Max was slapped in the face by a concertgoer who rushed to the stage during her show in Los Angeles.
Another incident surprised everyone as ashes were thrown at Pink while she was performing live on stage.
Kelsea Ballerini, too, was hit in the eye by a thrown bracelet.
Rapper Drake was also hit on stage by a phone thrown at him. Luckily, he remained unharmed and continued the performance uninterrupted.
Earlier, in November 2022, Skittles were thrown at Harry Styles during a Los Angeles concert.
