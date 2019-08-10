Harry Potter-themed party goes online: Menu printed on the Marauder's Map, and dishes from Hogsmeade

Harry Potter has always been the perfect theme for a get-together. Across the world, fans have gone the extra mile during birthdays and Halloween parties to embrace JK Rowling's world, and recreate the magic she weaved into the minds of millions.

Andhyta F Utami, a policy researcher/analyst (as per her Twitter bio), recently hosted a Harry Potter-themed party with the food and beverages completely based on the fantasy franchise. She explains each preparation to her followers, going into fascinating details about how she created the props to the budget she had for the entire event.

Take a look

Speaking of Harry Potter, throwback to that time @wikanananta and I forced our friends to come to our 100% DIY Hogwarts-themed party for my birthday last January: A THREAD. pic.twitter.com/awD3jHScqU — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

Ok so you’ve seen the invitation, but that’s just Photoshop and the right fonts (god bless the internet). The most time-consuming part was actually the FLOATING CANDLES. We used IDR 3,000 LEDs, paper cartons, and glue stick for melting effects. And by ‘we’, I meant @wikanananta. pic.twitter.com/PcnNQ1QrK6 — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

Next: THE MENU. For the physical menu, we printed out the Marauder’s Map on a paper template and changed the content to a set of magical dish right from Hogsmeade: Basilisk’s tongue, Hogwarts house cup duck, maggoty haggis, Hungarian horntail’s defeat, etc. pic.twitter.com/bLNE0zpclA — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

For drinks, we homemade each of these POTIONS, from felix felicis, polyjuice, to amortentias in case you need love for the night. Labels printed on paper and stuck with glue. Bottles could be brought home or recycled! pic.twitter.com/u6BFuGzdky — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

But before the fun starts of course you gotta pass through Platform 9 3/4 to get to Hogwarts. We printed out the sign and put on a cardboard. For the magic wall we got these wallpapers online and hung it on the doorframe. pic.twitter.com/65i79k7r3I — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

For wall decoration we took a shorcut and purchased these banners online. They run out of the Slytherin one somehow (?) so we bought green fabric and sew it to match the others. Featuring @imanusman Potter himself wkwk. pic.twitter.com/rQ5c3QOEuB — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

We also got these MISCELLANEA of snitches (golden winged Ferrero Rochers) and Hogwarts house point hourglasses (made with—preferably used—bottles and manik-manik). It’s only natural that Ravenclaw’s leading, btw, that house is known for their brilliance for a reason. pic.twitter.com/1fzvtaEWy0 — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

Y’all probably wonder, it must be super expensive. Sure, if you hire a decorator, but husband and I made most stuff at home (hence the modest quality). I’d say without the food and space it’ll be in the range of 700K-1.5 mio? But it’ll take time for sure :)) — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

The best part of all though—ARE THE PEOPLE. Who dressed up and played along. I have the best of friends. Most favorite couple of the night is @ixn a.k.a. Viktor Krum and @edwinafaa a.k.a. Luna Lovegood. We also have a French penpal from Beauxbatons @aswinprasetyo :)) pic.twitter.com/lin5BJu5qU — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

The people part II: we got a Gandalf visiting Hogsmeade from Middle Earth @fajaranugerah and students from all houses! pic.twitter.com/L1jtjC7bSm — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

In terms of gift-giving flexes, wagilasihini pada berbakat banget gangerti lagi: a stag patronus painting by @edwinafaa, a clay mandrake by @samosatheena, a HP theme song music box by @gigihseptianto, ALL HANDMADE guys. Also love @oryandriana’s wooden stag meski beli <3 pic.twitter.com/bjFZLWLCm3 — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) August 10, 2019

