Harry Potter-themed party goes online: Menu printed on the Marauder's Map, and dishes from Hogsmeade

FP Staff

Aug 10, 2019 16:56:06 IST

Harry Potter has always been the perfect theme for a get-together. Across the world, fans have gone the extra mile during birthdays and Halloween parties to embrace JK Rowling's world, and recreate the magic she weaved into the minds of millions.

Andhyta F Utami, a policy researcher/analyst (as per her Twitter bio), recently hosted a Harry Potter-themed party with the food and beverages completely based on the fantasy franchise. She explains each preparation to her followers, going into fascinating details about how she created the props to the budget she had for the entire event.

Take a look

 

 

