Harry Potter stars James, Oliver Phelps learnt which Weasley twin they'd play in film franchise minutes before first table read

Actors James and Oliver Phelps, who gained immense popularity playing twins Fred and George Weasley in Harry Potter films, have now revealed they did not know which twin they were supposed to be playing until a few minutes before the table read for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone — the first film in the franchise.

Talking to their co-star Evanna Lynch on their podcast Normal Not Normal, revealed James played the role of Fred, while Oliver portrayed George.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the topic of the episode was Lynch's upcoming memoir. Lynch played the role of Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter films.

Speaking at the podcast, Oliver said that they have no idea who was Fred and who was George even five minutes before they were supposed to start, adding, when he enquired the casting director about the same, she thought he was kidding.

Oliver added, “Now we always like to think they just … ‘Oh, you didn’t get the memo about the huge meeting we had in Burbank with like 50 people on the call. But in hindsight, it was probably either Chris, David, or J.K. Rowling just saying … ‘James is Fred.'”

Evanna Lynch aka Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter universe is coming out with a memoir on 14 September. As per earlier reports, Lynch said she has been meaning to write a book for quite some time and the year gone by gave her the perfect opportunity to write what she wanted to tell.

The book is published by Headline Books and chronicles her struggle with eating disorder, recovery and commitment to her dreams.