Harry Potter reunion with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson set for New Year's Day on HBO MAX

The lead cast of Harry Potter films is all to reunite. Yes, you heard it right, the star cast of one of the most loved film franchises of the early 2000s is reuniting to recount their adventures from two decades ago.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will join for the first time in an HBO Max retrospective special to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago in 2001.

(Also read on Firstpost: In a world of spin-offs, reboots and prequels, do we even need a Harry Potter cinematic universe?)

On 16 November, Warner Bros took to social media and announced a reunion of the film's cast titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts on HBO Max.

According to the production house, the upcoming special will throw light on enchanting making the film through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations. The reunion is set to premiere on 1 January next year.

Check out the announcement here

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021

After its release, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone turned out to be a massive hit and made a business of nearly $ 1 billion across the globe. Then it was followed by seven equally successful films which also created blockbuster franchises for makers and fans. Finally, it closed with its final part in the year 2011. For the unversed, the wizarding world was owned by noted author JK Rowling, who created the fictional universe.

Furthermore, along with the lead actors, ace filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight Harry Potter films will also be present at the HBO Max retrospective special. Moreover, actors including Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis and Alfred Enoch will be also present on the show.

Additionally, the reunion special will explore the behind-the-scenes magic and the process that went into the making of every Harry Potter movie. An exclusive first-look of the reunion will be shown on 28 November on TBS and Cartoon Network during the premiere of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the bracket-style quiz competition.