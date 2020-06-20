Harry Potter films, Parasite, 1917, Back to the Future will be re-released as UK theatres plan to reopen

From golden age cinema to the newly released blockbusters, a slew of movies have been scheduled under the list for a re-release as and when the UK theatres open its door for screening.

Unique to the industry, a whopping 450 movie titles have been collated by the Film Distributors' Association in a document entitled 'Relaunching Cinema: Content for Recovery'.

The movie list has been split into 25 categories for film programmers, including all-time classics, superhero blockbusters, award-winning movies, musical comedies, documentaries, foreign language, LGBTQ+, horror and more.

1917, the Harry Potter series, Lawrence of Arabia, Back to the Future, Singin' in the Rain, Billy Elliot, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Withnail and I, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Mad Max: Fury Road are just some of the films on the document, alongside this year's Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

"This amazing collection of content represents all that's great about cinema and should enthrall and delight film-lovers the length and breadth of the land," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Andy Leyshon, chief executive of the Film Distributors' Association as saying.

"Cinemagoing holds such a vital role in society, able to entertain and educate in equal measure, and returning audiences will be able to once again experience the magic of the film in its truest form," Leyshon added.

Major British exhibitors have already revealed when they plan to open their doors, with Vue offering a date of 4 July and Cineworld 10 July.

American theatre chain AMC plans to restart operations at about 450 locations on 15 July and expects to return to soon seating capacity by Thanksgiving (November). The company said it will adopt a four-phase approach to increasing limitations on the seating capacity, adding that social distancing will be enforced across all auditoriums.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 13:15:20 IST

