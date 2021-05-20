The yet-untitled quiz show will feature ardent Harry Potter fans competing to answer trivia questions with special guest appearances

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, WarnerMedia has ordered an unscripted quiz show and retrospective special on the film based on author JK Rowling's fantasy book series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, these two offerings will air over five nights on the streamer HBO Max and linear networks Cartoon Network and TBS at a date to be determined this year.

The as-yet-untitled competition quiz show, which is now casting via WizardingWorld.com, will feature ardent Potter fans competing to answer trivia questions with special guests set to also be featured in the four-episode series.

The show will lead into a retrospective special. An online play-along component will also be part of the game show.

These two projects are the first official TV offshoots of the beloved Harry Potter franchise and come after WarnerMedia tapped Warner Bros Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics president Tom Ascheim to oversee the Harry Potter franchise for the studio.

These exciting specials will celebrate the Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event, said Ascheim.

"All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!" the senior executive added.

Both the series and special are executive produced by Warner Bros Unscripted TV and Warner Horizon. Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton will executive produce the hourlong quiz show, while Casey Patterson will oversee the retrospective.

As per sources, while Rowling is not directly involved in either production, Warners collaborated with her team on the content.

The author's popular book series on the titular boy wizard spawned eight movie instalments, which released between 2001-11, and starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.