Harry Potter actors Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, others reunite, wish Merry Christmas to fans

London: Harry Potter fans all around the world were bestowed with a pleasant pre-Christmas gift when Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matt Lewis got together in London for a meetup and posted about it on Instagram.

A group photograph of the former Harry Potter stars was first uploaded on Instagram by Felton who played the role of Draco Malfoy. The picture was again posted on the social media platform in black and white by Emma Watson, with the caption "Merry Christmas from us".

Check out Emma Watson's Instagram post



View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas from us ☺️ A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Dec 18, 2019 at 8:39am PST

In an interview with a media outlet in November, Rupert Grint recollected that during the filming of the Harry Potter series he had an intuition that Weasley and Felton developed some attraction towards each other.

"Yeah, I could. There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark," said Grint. He later clarified that in his opinion, it was nothing more than 'playground romance'.

In recent interviews, both Watson and Felton made it quite clear that they are content being single and are ok with the idea of living their lives as "self-partnered" individuals.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 10:45:22 IST