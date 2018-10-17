Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes to be honoured with European Achievement in World Cinema Award

Ralph Fiennes will be honoured by European Achievement in World Cinema Award at the European Film Awards 2018.

The announcement was made by The European Film Academy in a press release, saying the 55-year-old actor is being recognised for his "rich and extensive career in front of and behind the camera".

Over the years, Fiennes has featured in many memorable films such The Grand Budapest Hotel, The English Patient and Schindler's List.

His ardent fans know him as the man who essayed the role of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise and as the most recent "M" in James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.

Fiennes played Nazi officer Amon Goeth in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List in 1993 which earned him a BAFTA and an Oscar nod.

His filmography also includes blockbusters such as Strange Days, A Bigger Splash, Sunshine and The Hurt Locker, among others.

Fiennes made his directorial debut in 2011 with Coriolanus, the film adaptation of Shakespearean tragedy of the same name, using money from his Harry Potter films to finance the project. He also directed The Invisible Woman starring Felicity Jones in 2013 and The White Crow.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 15:19 PM