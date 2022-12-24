'Harry and Meghan are completely hijacking Princess Diana's story and legacy,' claims royal expert

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix documentary came out in front of the public, the high-profile story has not been received quite well by the Royal Family. While the couple continues to speak about several topics including certain insensitivities of the royal family, Meghan’s time with the family, Megxit, their childhoods, media coverage, and also the couple’s departure from the family. Released in two parts, the first three episodes debuted on 8 December 2022 while the final three went on air on 15 December 2022.

Amid all this, while many from the Royal Family are said to be upset about the Netflix documentary, a royal expert has now claimed that the couple is trying to hijack Prince William’s associations with Princess Diana for their ‘own good’. Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert recently opened up in an interview and expressed her disappointment with Prince Harry’s comments on the series.

Royal expert speaks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series

Speaking about the couple’s fascination with Nelson Mandela, the royal expert in an interview with Fox News Digitalsaid they need to give Nelson Mandela “a rest.”

“Mr Mandela was very close to Princess Diana and it seems like Harry and Meghan are now completely hijacking Diana’s story and legacy,” Schofield said, further adding that this will eventually leave Prince William “very irate.”

Apart from this, the expert while branding the documentary “incredibly boring” further added that the couple has become desperate to align or associate themselves with famous people known for philanthropy.

Notably, while the Royal Family never issued any official statement about the Netflix documentary, reports suggest that they are upset over multiple incendiary shots being fired at the family throughout the episodes.

Before releasing the episodes, a trailer was also released where both Harry and Meghan spoke about the royal family hierarchy and the troubles they faced during their marriage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.