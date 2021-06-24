Ford was hurt while rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co. said.

Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming Indiana Jones 5 after sustaining a shoulder injury on set. The 78-year-old was hurt while rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday.

Production is expected to continue and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while treatment options are evaluated.

Disney did not disclose the severity of Ford's injury, but said the filming schedule would be adjusted over "the coming weeks", reports BBC.

Filming on the fifth instalment in the series began earlier this month in the UK under the direction of James Mangold.

It’s not the first on set injury for Ford. In 2014, he broke his leg on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens when he was crushed beneath a heavy door of the Millennium Falcon while filming at Pinewood Studios in London.