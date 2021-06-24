Harrison Ford takes hiatus from filming Indiana Jones 5 after suffering shoulder injury on set
Ford was hurt while rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co. said.
Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming Indiana Jones 5 after sustaining a shoulder injury on set. The 78-year-old was hurt while rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday.
Production is expected to continue and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while treatment options are evaluated.
Disney did not disclose the severity of Ford's injury, but said the filming schedule would be adjusted over "the coming weeks", reports BBC.
Filming on the fifth instalment in the series began earlier this month in the UK under the direction of James Mangold.
Deadline first reported the news.
It’s not the first on set injury for Ford. In 2014, he broke his leg on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens when he was crushed beneath a heavy door of the Millennium Falcon while filming at Pinewood Studios in London.
Indiana Jones 5 is expected to release on 29 July, 2022. The film has been previously delayed several times. The fourth film of the franchise Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008 and had a collection of $ 790 million worldwide.
The previous four films were directed by Steven Spielberg who will be involved with the production of the fifth instalment along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. The music will be composed by John Williams who has previously worked in the last four Indiana Jones films.
It has been over four decades since Ford first played the fedora hatted archaeologist Indiana Jones in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
