Harrison Ford reveals he will start filming the next installment of Indiana Jones franchise in the summer

Veteran actor Harrison Ford has revealed that the next installment of his Indiana Jones franchise will start production in summer. Indiana Jones 5 will see the veteran actor returning as the bullwhip-wielding adventurer.

The project, to be directed by Steven Spielberg, was originally announced three years ago and has gone through various delays since then.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 77-year-old actor said the film is expected to start shooting soon, preferably in late April.

"When we have an opportunity to make another, it is because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure our ambitions are as ambitious as they were when we started," Ford said.

The veteran star, who is currently promoting his next release Call of the Wild, was also asked about Indiana Jones 5 during his appearance of Ellen DeGeneres show.

"I can deny that it's not happening... It's going to be fun. I am excited. They're great fun to make," Ford said.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, released in 2008, was the last film from the beloved franchise.

Ford first played the part in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, which he followed up with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 12:46:23 IST