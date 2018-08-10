Harmony with A R Rahman trailer shows the maestro's journey across India to discover new music

The double Academy Award-winner music composer A R Rahman dropped the trailer of his much anticipated music programme, Harmony with A R Rahman on Twitter on 9 August

Delighted to share with you the OFFICIAL TRAILER for Harmony with A.R. Rahman https://t.co/gyyISmS95V Follow me on my exploratory journey to discover rare sounds across India. Stream from 15th August on @PrimeVideoIN @KavithalayaaOff — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 9, 2018

The trailer of the show, soon to be aired on Amazon Prime Video shows the maestro undertaking a journey to find the music hidden in different corners of the country, collaborating with them to create new compositions, blending traditional and modern music.

A R Rahman is seen interacting with four musicians from four different parts of the country— Maharashtra, Kerala, Sikkim and Manipur. At one point, his voice-over softly declares, “Music should not be limited to one community or one country, I think it should be accessible to everyone.”

Harmony with A R Rahman, the official description reads, takes you on a journey of India’s rich musical heritage while discovering the harmony of traditions and modern sounds like you’ve never heard before! Experience the hidden art of instruments and vocal traditions that form the soul of their region, learn how they are crafted, and delve into their legacy.

Harmony with A R Rahman will be releasing on Independence day.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 17:23 PM