Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra have worked together on films like Love Story 2050 and What’s Your Raashee. The actor recently spoke about his link-up rumours with the Citadel star in an interview with E-Times while promoting Hansal Mehta’s Scoop. He said, “That’s tabloid media to start with. They are not really interested in if you have done a film or bagged another film or worked hard on a film set and got injured.”

He added, “They see you outside a restaurant and 3 minutes later another girl walks out of the same restaurant and apparently the tabloids think you were having lunch with that girl, while in reality, that is probably not true. I would have gone to pick up a packet of food and the other girl might have been with her dad.” He added, “The scoops were fun when they were sweet but it was bitter when they weren’t. But it’s a part and parcel of the line you have chosen, so you can’t really complain.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ spy thriller Citadel saw a global release recently. The global super star has broken boundaries and barriers for herself as an actress and performed beyond expectations. Reviews of this spy thriller have been nothing short of brilliant.

A new update is now unveiled to the audience as Citadel sets a new record of attracting 25% more audience and rules the first position among the hottest releases across the globe.

The global superstar even shared a post on her social media sharing how she’s grateful that Citadel has soared to number 1 among hottest new shows.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has performed 80% of the stunts without a body double, got real scars on her eyebrows while perfecting the final action shot. The global icon also mastered six different languages for the series and pushed herself beyond what was expected from her.