Harish Shah, known for producing films like Mere Jeevan Saathi, Kala Sona, passes away aged 76

Filmmaker Harish Shah passed away in Mumbai following a long battle with cancer

Film producer and director Harish Shah passed away on Tuesday, 7 July, morning in Mumbai. He was 76.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Shah's death was confirmed by his brother Vinod Shah. He was suffering from throat cancer for the past ten years.

"He passed away today at 6 am. He was 76 years old. His funeral will take place today around 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, very few people are allowed for the funeral. It is going to be only 2 or 3 of us to do his last rites," Vinod Shah was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Shah began his journey in Bollywood by producing 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi starring Rajesh Khanna.

He also produced Kala Sona (1975) which featured Feroz Khan and Parveen Babi and 1985 film Ram Tere Kitne Naam starring Sanjeev Kumar and Rekha.

Shah also directed films including Dhan Daulat released in 1980, Zalzala in 1998 and Ab Insaf Hoga in 1995.

According to Filmi Beat, Shah had also produced a short film on cancer titled Why Me.

The Indian Express further mention that Shah's last Bollywood production was 2003 film Jaal the Trap that starred Sunny Deol.