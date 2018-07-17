Hariharan unveils first song Afsaane with sons Akshay and Karan, featuring actress Sandeepa Dhar

Mumbai: National Award-winning singer Hariharan along with his sons Karan and Akshay have unveiled their first single together. The song titled 'Afsaane' is a romantic ghazal that presents the journey of love.

Sung and composed by Hariharan, music has been produced by Akshay and its lyrics have been penned by Ameeta Parsuram.

The music video, available on Times Music YouTube channel, features Karan and actress Sandeepa Dhar.

"'Afsaane' is one of the most beautiful ghazals I have sung till date. The lyrics are so meaningful and have been beautifully written by Ameeta. Also, the song is very special to me because this is the first time I'm closely working with my sons," Hariharan said in a statement.

The song is originally derived from a poem by Urdu ghazal poet Dagh Dehlvi.

"My first cameo appearance was in a music video at the age of four. This is the second time that I've been given a chance to feature in a music video again. Afsaane has been beautifully composed and sung by my father Hariharan and my brother Akshay has done the music production," said Karan.

"The three of us together have done many music shows in the past, but this the first time that we three have collaborated in such a manner."

Karan is a budding actor. He made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in the film Missing on a Weekend (2016). He made his first cameo appearance with his father for the popular track 'Halka Sa Ik Nasha'.

Akshay, on the other hand, is a music director and has composed and produced songs for films such as Kokanastha and Black Home. Currently, he is working on an Indo-Polish movie called Nie means Nie directed by Vikash Verma.

Watch the song here:

