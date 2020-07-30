Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic become parents to a boy; cricketer shares photo on Instagram

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya had revealed they were expecting their first child in May

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his fiance Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy, the former announced on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter Pandya shared a photo holding baby's hand and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

Check out his post here

On 31 May, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child after getting engaged to Serbian actor, Stankovic, on 1 January. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.

The all-rounder, who was out of the Indian team due to back injury, was to make a comeback during the South Africa tour of India.

However, the first match of the series got washed out due to rain before the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The 26-year-old has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for Men in Blue, scoring 1,799 runs across all formats. He has also bagged 109 wickets for the Indian side.

The player will return to the cricket field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will don Mumbai Indians jersey. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from 19 September to 8 November.