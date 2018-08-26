Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha's comedy rakes in Rs 4 crore on Day 2

Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has shown notable growth after recording a Rs 2.70 crore opening. Saturday collections for the comedy of errors almost doubled with its box office haul amounting to Rs 4.03 crore. Things are looking up for the second instalment of the Happy franchise, with hopes pinned on its Sunday collections.

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi shows HEALTHY GROWTH on Sat... Sun is expected to be better... Opening weekend biz is expected to be in the same range as the first part [#HappyBhagJayegi had collected ₹ 10.71 cr]… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 6.73 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2018

On the opening day, the film witnessed a slow start while recording better numbers in North India. The first part, Happy Bhag Jayegi, had raked in Rs 2.32 on its opening day, and went on to become a sleeper hit later.

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi has a slow start on Day 1... Fared better in North... Needs to witness substantial growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. India biz... First part had collected ₹ 2.32 cr on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2018

The film has garnered mixed to positive reviews for its laugh-a-minute moments spurred by a major goof up. Read the full review here.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 13:37 PM