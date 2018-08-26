You are here:

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection: Sonakshi Sinha's comedy rakes in Rs 4 crore on Day 2

FP Staff

Aug,26 2018 13:37:53 IST

Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has shown notable growth after recording a Rs 2.70 crore opening. Saturday collections for the comedy of errors almost doubled with its box office haul amounting to Rs 4.03 crore. Things are looking up for the second instalment of the Happy franchise, with hopes pinned on its Sunday collections.

Untitled-design-happy-3

Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Image via Twitter

On the opening day, the film witnessed a slow start while recording better numbers in North India. The first part, Happy Bhag Jayegi, had raked in Rs 2.32 on its opening day, and went on to become a sleeper hit later.

The film has garnered mixed to positive reviews for its laugh-a-minute moments spurred by a major goof up. Read the full review here.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 13:37 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #CriticalPoint #Diana Penty #Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi #Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection #Jimmy Sheirgill #Sonakshi Sinha

also see

All the fun elements from Happy Bhag Jayegi are there in the sequel too, says Sonakshi Sinha

All the fun elements from Happy Bhag Jayegi are there in the sequel too, says Sonakshi Sinha

Jimmy Sheirgill on Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: It’s always fun doing light hearted roles

Jimmy Sheirgill on Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: It’s always fun doing light hearted roles

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is more chaotic with both Sonakshi Sinha and me in the film, says Diana Penty

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is more chaotic with both Sonakshi Sinha and me in the film, says Diana Penty