Vijay Deverakonda has his fans wishing him all across social media on his birthday. Have a look.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Vijay Deverakonda is enjoying his 32nd birthday at home with family members today, May 9. On this particular day, his admirers, whom he refers to as "Rowdy boys and girls," have flooded social media with good wishes. Every year, the actor delights his admirers by giving them ice cream or sending them personalised packages to beat the heat.

Vijay Deverakonda has a devoted following all around the country. He shot to stardom after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, which was adapted in Hindi as Kabir Singh and Tamil as Adithya Varma. Fans wished the star of Dear Comrade well on social media.

Since morning, hashtags #HBDVijayDeverakonda, #HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda and #VijayDeverakonda are trending on Twitter with thousands of tweets.

Wishing our very own #Rowdy star @TheDeverakonda a Very Happy Birthday! Wishing massive success to your upcoming movie #Liger and all the best for all your upcoming projects. #HappyBirthdayVIjayDeverakonda #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/vELj1seUO5 — Prem Dhanush Bangalore (@premdhanush143) May 9, 2021

Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Anna..., ❤️

Sending you best wishes for success, health and good fortune today and in this year to come ❤️#HappyBirthdayVijaydeverakonda #HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda2021 pic.twitter.com/mW3V9GBkXP — Yash Nale (@YashNale2) May 9, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda's most recent film, World Famous Lover, received mixed reviews from critics and the general public. He's been filming Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, for his future picture. On September 9, the film will be released in theatres.

Deverakonda will play a boxer in the upcoming sports drama Liger. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Karan Johar are producing the film together.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.