On Vijay Devarakonda's 33rd birthday, let's have a look at some of the actor's best films.

Vijay Deverakonda turns a year older today. The Telugu star, who rose to fame with his role in Arjun Reddy, is known for playing versatile roles. He stepped into the world of cinema in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s Nuvvila and has achieved much fame since then.

On the occasion of his 33rd birthday today, 9 May, let's have a look at his films that are a must-watch:

1. Arjun Reddy

This is one of his most popular movies to date. The 2017 film revolved around the love story of Arjun Reddy (Deverakonda) and how his life spirals out of control when his girlfriend marries someone else. The romantic drama starred Shalini Pandey, Jia Sharma, and Amit Sharma among other actors. Though there were many controversies around the film, Devarakonda received a Filmfare Award South for Best Actor for the movie.

2. Mahanati

The film, which was made in Tamil and Telugu, was based on the famous yesteryear actor Savitri’s life. What caught the audience’s attention was the love story between a journalist (played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and a photographer (played by Vijay Deverakonda). Their on-screen chemistry was much appreciated by audiences.

3. Dear Comrade

This 2019 romantic action drama film had become an instant hit with moviegoers. Deverakonda played the role of a student leader. Dear Comrade opened to a box office collection of Rs 18 crore on the first day. Originally made in Telugu, the film was dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam as well.

4. Pelli Choopulu

This masala entertainer with romantic elements was liked for its fresh treatment, great comic timing, and the chemistry between Deverakonda and Ritu Verma. Mitron was a Hindi remake of this film starring Kritika Kamra, and Jackky Bhagnani in the lead roles.

5. Taxiwaala

The supernatural comedy hit the theatres in 2018. In this movie, Deverakonda was seen playing the role of a taxi driver whose life changes when he lays his hands on a new car.

Tell us about your favourite Vijay Deverakonda movie in the comments below.

