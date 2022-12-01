Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: From Pehla Nasha to Main Yahaan Hoon, here are the legend's most iconic songs

Regaling music lovers for more than four decades, Indian playback singer Udit Narayan has kept the audiences hooked to their headphones, with his melodious voice and everlasting music. Debuting in 1980 with Mithun Chakraborty starrer Unees Bees, the star singer of the country stands tall for being lucky enough to record his first song with legendary singer Mohammad Rafi. Udit Narayan, who has lent his voice to innumerable songs in Indian cinema, has also been felicitated with Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri for his remarkable contribution to the film industry. It won’t be wrong to say that if Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King of romance, for exhibiting romantic sentiments on-screen, Udit Narayan wears the crown for giving words and his sharp, crisp, and clear voice to those cinematic romances. From Pehla Nasha, Yeh Bandhan Toh to Neend Churai Meri, Udit Narayan has given his voice to songs in different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri and Bengali.

Therefore, on the occasion of Udit Narayan’s 66th birthday, let’s dive deep into his best romantic tracks:

Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar

Making Udit Narayan bag Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer, Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar wholeheartedly screams first love. Belonging to Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, the song, apart from Mr. Perfectionist features, Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi, Deepak Tijori, and Mamik Singh among others.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

While Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were amping up the heat with their sizzling chemistry on screen, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik’s deadly combination made all listen to this song on a loop. Belonging to the 1994 film Mohra, Tip Tip Barsa Pani was loved to such an extent that it was remade in 2021 for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which also featured Akshay but opposite Katrina Kaif.

Humko Humise Chura Lo

Do we need to say more? In the soothing voice of Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, this much-loved song from Mohabbatein never fails to create its magic even today. Featuring the adorable on-screen couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made it even better.

Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se

“Main tumhe bhool jau ye ho nahi sakta, aur tum mujhe bhool jao ye main hone nahi doonga,” is not only the popular dialogue belonging to the 2000 movie Dhadkan but a feel and its iconic song Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se in the spellbinding voice of Udit Narayan among others will always take you back to that zone featuring Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty.

Main Yahaan Hoon

The incomplete love story will make you teary-eyed every single time you watch Veer-Zaara. Not only the storyline but the meaningful lyrics of each and every song of this film has their own vibe. While heartbroken Preity Zinta imagines her love Shah Rukh Khan, Udit Narayan’s voice will surely give goosebumps even if you don’t believe in love.

