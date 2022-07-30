Known for working in films like Parched, Ugly and Hate Story 2, Surveen Chawla has worked in Punjabi, Kannada and Tamil films and has successfully left a mark. She has also appeared in dance reality shows and hosted TV shows simultaneously.

Actress Surveen Chawla is all set to turn a year older. Born on August 1, 1984, Chawla kickstarted her acting career by working in the television industry for a couple of years, before she switched to films. Known for working in films like Parched, Ugly and Hate Story 2, Surveen Chawla has worked in Punjabi, Kannada and Tamil films and has successfully left a mark. She has also appeared in dance reality shows and hosted TV shows simultaneously. In 2018, she made her entry into the OTT space with ALTBalaji's Haq Se.

The actress was recently seen alongside R Madhavan in Netflix's Decoupled, wherein she plays the role of Shruti Sharma Iyer.

On the occasion of Surveen Chawla's birthday, here is a look at her photo gallery:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfz1fhmB22M/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Surveen Chawla posted a selfie of her in a pink hoodie, with no makeup and undone hair. She can be seen enjoying her time as she basks in nature's beauty.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd5sW2ZoMtp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Chawla dazzles everyone as she sports a silver shimmery dress for an award show. With black heels and a neat hairdo, the actress opted for an otherwise minimal look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYtjP2jpKNP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the actress can be seen wearing a traditional outfit and posing with a kite in her hand. She looks beautiful in a pink Kurti and white pants.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXlcF10Fgnd/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Hate Story 2 fame, Surveen Chawla looks stunning as she donned a hot pink dress and gets clicked alongside actor R Madhavan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXnlHUlpXGs/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Surveen Chawla posted pictures of herself laughing heartily and her caption is too cute to be ignored. She can be seen wearing a black shimmery dress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXgOgqBI993/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The actress looks dreamy in this hot pink one-sided shoulder dress. Chawla breaks into a smile as she strikes a pose.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.