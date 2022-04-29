Happy Birthday Siddhant Chaturvedi: look at these dashing pictures of the Gully Boy actor
On Siddhant Chaturvedi's birthday, let's have a look at some of the actor's Instagram posts.
Bollywood heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi turns 29 today. After his mind-blowing debut in the web series Inside Edge, the actor left the audience mesmerised with his performance in his debut Hindi film Gully Boy, which was released in 2019. He was widely recognized and appreciated for his role as MC Sher and even got a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2020. After portraying the role of a street rapper in his debut film, Chaturvedi became a sensation by working in films like Gehraiyaan and Bunty Aur Babli 2.
Apart from acting, the actor even grabs attention with his social media presence. The actor often shares glimpses of his life on his Instagram feed. He has a huge female fan following and we are not at all surprised as Chaturvedi frequently uploads captivating pictures of himself.
On his birthday, let’s take a look at the dashing clicks of the actor that definitely raise the hotness quotient on social media.
The actor is surely a fitness freak and he makes sure to workout to balance his midnight cravings
The actor doesn’t mind giving himself a haircut. You won’t be able to take your eyes off him in this photo.
The Gehraiyaan actor doesn’t mind sharing his thoughts or “notes” on social media.
The actor’s perfectly toned body will surely leave you awestruck. The beach in the background is just making him look picture-perfect.
Chaturvedi even shared a tip for his “hydrophobic pals” as he shared this image from the beach.
The actor is stealing our hearts in this “creased shirt” with an “ironed out smile.”
This post proves that the actor is also observant and, that too, a keen one!
He surely believes in chilling like a villain in between his busy schedule.
This picture of the actor will definitely make you go ‘wow.’
A very happy birthday to Siddhant Chaturvedi!
