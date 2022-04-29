Siddhant Chaturvedi has a growing fan base and the major part of it is his female fans. Have a look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is truly someone who represents a complete package. Apart from being a gifted actor, Chaturvedi also dabbles in poetry, dancing and singing and let’s not forget his raw charisma and sensuality that are unique and make him stand out from the crowd.

The actor captivated everyone’s attention on social media with his poetic captions and shayaris and proved just how good he was with words via his #Siddychats and #Mynotes posts. Being a passionate dancer, he also took audiences by surprise with his effortless moves on and off-camera.

Siddhant Chaturvedi showcased yet another of his hidden talents when he launched his single ‘Dhoop’ with DAWGeek, which he also penned himself.

Looking every bit like the desirable and quintessential hot and super confident personality that he is, the actor brought sexy back as he was featured on the biggest magazine covers back to back, speaking volumes about his popularity.

It’s no surprise then that Siddhant, who is undoubtedly the most successful Bollywood outsider to make an impact in the film industry, boasts of a crazy female fanbase which he amassed right from his very first film Gully Boy.

Having crowned him the ‘Nation’s Crush’, and with his latest release Gehraiyaan character ‘Zain’ his female fans through many instances have shown their love and adoration, almost to a point of obsession.

A fan was so crazy about the actor that her friends gifted her a life-size poster of Siddhant on her birthday. In a bizarre gesture of love, the fan even fed the poster of Siddhant a piece of cake

When Siddhant attended a college festival, the girl students showered the actor with roses, were moved to tears and were excited when the actor obliged them with a dance and pictures.

What’s interesting is that Siddhant has chosen to do films radically different from the others, cutting across various genres. After the urban and complex Gehraiyaan, there’s Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy. Siddhant also gets into a heady action space with Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra and later lightens up with the comedy-drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

