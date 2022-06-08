Shilpa Shetty has also made an appearance on TV as a judge on several dance reality shows. She also doesn't shy away from experimenting with new looks and dazzling her fans. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her Instagram gallery.

Dhadkan's Anjali, aka, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Known for portraying versatile characters and phenomenal dancing skills, Shilpa Shetty entered the film industry in 1993 with Baazigar. She then delivered another blockbuster with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Following this, Shilpa Shetty worked in numerous films and established herself as a brilliant actress. Shetty has also time and again voiced her opinion about the benefits of yoga and shares videos of her on her social media account.

On the occasion of Shilpa Shetty's birthday, here is a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks stunning in this Ruby coloured three-piece set. With her tresses let loose, the actress sealed the look with matching accessories.

Known for experimenting with her style, Shetty amazes her fans by pairing a neon green top with a printed blue skirt.

The actress shares heartwarming pictures with her fur babies and pens a sweet notes for them.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra announces her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's cop universe and dazzles her fans with a glimpse of her dressed as a cop.

The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this orange dress that she wore for India's Got Talent finale weekend. We certainly cannot take our eyes off her.

Shetty activates boss mode with this white dress. She has kept the look minimal yet bold and has topped it with some accessories while keeping her hair tied in a ponytail.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks beautiful as she shares a picture of her hearty laughter.

