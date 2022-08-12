Sara Ali Khan pursued her studies at Columbia University and came back to India in 2016. Since her debut film, she has constantly worked on honing her skills as an actor and continues to impress fans with her dance moves as well.

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 27th birthday today, 12 August. Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan has starred in movies like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Atrangi Re. The actress made her television debut at the age of four with a commercial. Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, starring opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The same year, she featured alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and won the hearts of audiences with her earnest performance.

From Chaka Chak to Haan Main Galat, Khan's peppy and groovy dance numbers compel everyone to shake a leg.

As Bollywood's bubbly girl turns 27, here is a look at some of her amazing dance tracks:

1. Chaka Chak

Featured in the 2021 film Atrangi Re, the song became an instant hit with fans constantly posting videos recreating its hook step. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil, while the song was composed by A R Rahman. Chaka Chak also featured Dhanush.



2. Haan Main Galat

Haan Main Galat with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan was part of Imtiaz Ali's 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. Composed by Pritam, the song was sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. Sara Ali Khan once again proved her dancing prowess in Haan Main Galat.



3. Mirchi Lagi Toh

Sung by veteran singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, the song was featured in the 2020 film Coolie No.1. The film starred Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role and was a remake of the 1995 film of the same name.



4. Mera Wala Dance

Mera Wala Dance from Rohit Shetty's yet another cop universe film Simmba featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The song became an overnight sensation and won the hearts of the audience. The song was sung by Nakash Aziz and Neha Kakkar.



5. Aankh Marey

Featured in the 2018 film Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the song is a remake of the classic track Aankh Marey from the film Tere Mere Sapne. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, and Kumar Sanu, the song was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Here's wishing Sara Ali Khan a very happy birthday! Which of her dance tracks is your favourite?

