In a career spanning over a decade, Ranveer Singh has appeared in several films and has received many accolades. Some of his most notable films include Padmavat, Ram Leela, and '83 among others.

Actor Ranveer Singh celebrates his 37th birthday today, 6 July. Born in Mumbai, Singh has always wanted to become an actor since his childhood. It was in 2010 that the actor received his first big break with Yash Raj Films. Singh was paired alongside actress Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat and received widespread appreciation from members of the film industry and audience alike. The film became a critical and commercial success and there was no looking back for the actor since then.

In a career spanning over a decade, Ranveer Singh has appeared in several films and has received many accolades. Some of his most notable films include Padmavat, Ram Leela, and '83 among others.

Here is a list of Ranveer Singh's latest and upcoming movies:

1. Sooryavanshi - Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film Sooryavanshi was released in 2021 and is yet another Shetty's cop universe film. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh.

2. '83 - Ranveer Singh essayed the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's directorial. The film revolves around India's victory at the 1983 World Cup, which helped in putting India back onto the cricket world stage. The film also featured Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife.

3. Jayeshbhai Jordaar - Ranveer Singh played the role of Jayesh in this 2022 film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The plot revolves around the life of a timid Jayesh who must defy his patriarchal family as he flees with his wife to save their unborn daughter.

4. Takht - Directed by Karan Johar, Takht is a multi-starrer film, currently in its pre-production stage. The film features Ranveer Singh in the role of Dara Shukoh, Aurangzeb's elder brother.

5. Cirkus - Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is expected to hit big screens in December. The film will feature Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

6. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - Slated to release early next year, the film will uncover an adult love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. Directed by Karan Johar, the film will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.