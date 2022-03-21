Many people found Rani Mukerji’s democratic friendliness a little hard to take and feel she lays herself out too thinly.

Rani Mukerji was at one time considered just Kajol’s cousin, which she is who got Kajol’s rejected role which I think happened twice: in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Siddharth P Malhotra’s We Are Family.

Now Rani has reached a level of maturity as an actress. In my opinion, she is more versatile than Kajol. Though she was already one by then, the first time I met Rani I couldn’t believe she was a star. Short, and pretty plain, she walked into Akshay Kumar’s makeup room to say hello. They were both shooting in the same studio on adjoining sets. He for Khiladi 420 and she for Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Akshay and I were having lunch with some friends when the door opened and Rani walked in wearing clothes that depicted a typical party sequence in our films in the 1990s and heels so high, they looked like stilts!

Rani being Rani, she shook hands with everyone in the room with a democratic smile and saved a special smile and a hug for the hero in the room. Akshay pulled Rani’s cheeks and they both exchanged warm glances. When I met Rani again, I reminded her of the incident. She listened with a non-committal smile. Obviously, she isn’t expected to remember every person she has shaken hands with. Not if she’s Rani Mukherjee, the most gregarious girl in Bollywood.

Rani is genuinely friendly. Now that she is Mrs Aditya Chopra, she still remains the same gregarious girl that I once knew. Many people found her democratic friendliness a little hard to take and feel she lays herself out too thinly. Rani’s mission in life is to be nice to everyone. But of course, she has an inbuilt hierarchy. The ‘nice’ that she extends to Karan Johar would be different from the ‘nice ‘that she would be to the late Raj Kanwar. And the quality of niceness to Amitabh Bachchan cannot hold a candle to its counterpoint vis-à-vis Akshay Kumar.

“But what’s wrong in being nice?” Rani once defended herself. “Sure, I am good with everyone. I’m naturally friendly. When I’m shooting, I can’t sit in a corner after every shoot. Nor do I withdraw into my makeup room. I remain right there on the set, as the next shot is set up. What’s wrong with that? If people find my attitude fake…well, so be it. I’d rather be called fake than unpleasant.”

Interestingly Rani’s close buddies happen to be mostly men. Her friendship with Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta and Kareena Kapoor came to rather inglorious ends with a lot of acrimony and accusation hurled both ways. Whatever her modus operandi and its extent , it sure is working for her. She’s is the only leading lady of her generation to have worked with the likes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra, all within the same year. And she is only heroine who married Yash Chopra’s son.

Every director loved to “repeat” (re-sign) her. After Mujhse Dosti Karoge one of the leading ladies Kareena distanced herself from what she thought was a disappointing experience. Rani stuck on. Director Kunal Kohli stuck on with Rani for his second film Hum Tum. Everyone wrote off this romantic comedy before release. Everyone had to eat his or her words back. Hum Tum shocked the cynics by becoming the surprise success of the year. Rani was a hot favourite with Aamir Khan , has been so from the time they did Vikram Bhatt’s Ghulam together. She couldn’t do Aamir’s Lagaan. But jumped when The Rising fell into her lap.

After hits like Saathiya, Chalte Chalte and Hum Tum to her credit Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black was the piece de resistance of Rani’s career. “It’s her film. She’ll become a legend after Black,” her co-star Amitabh Bachchan had predicted fondly. The Big B was right. When is he ever wrong! Once I met Rani was on the sets of my dear friend Sanjay Bhansali’s Black. She was into character and then her normal friendly self with everyone. Sonam Kapoor, then a wide-eyed assistant on the set of Black, was being given the motherly treatment. After every shot the two girls would plonk themselves comfortably on the floor and chatter away like two excited school girls.

The last time I saw Rani was at the Bhansali home. We were all in a celebratory mood after the success of Black. Rani had jumped on top of the sofa and danced in joy. Everyone has his own favourite Rani performance. In Saathiya (2002) she played the newly-married working-woman with casual elan. The act of falling in love in a Hindi film is more often than not a mere ruse to put up a show of exotic locations, designer clothes, flashy cars and opulent homes. Shaad Ali's directorial debut a remake of Mani Rathnam's Tamil hit Alai Payuthey, is a love story all right, but it's a film about real people leading real lives.

Aditya Sehgal (Vivek Oberoi), falls in love with Suhani Sharma (Rani Mukherjee). But it's not a typical teenyboppers' love affair. It is fraught as much with youthful ardour as nagging doubt. It begins as an infatuation and then blossoms into full-blown ardour. Complications arise because of misunderstandings between the two sets of parents and the young lovers are compelled to elope. As marital responsibilities grow, their relationship faces severe strain. It takes a near-tragedy for the couple to rediscover the real core of their love for each other. Both Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherjee are brilliant, etching out believable, well-rounded characters.But Rani was a bit more compelling in her excellence. She breathed life into Suhani.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya (2007) the focus was on the debutant lead pair Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. But it was Rani who stole show as the buoyant whore. The director Sanjay Leela Bhansali told me the role was inspired by Aruna Irani in Raj Kapoor’s Bobby. Saawariya is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most tender ode to love yet. Taking Fyodor Dostoevsky's minuscule play White Nights, Bhansali built huge but unimposing emotions classified by dollops of awe-inspiring studio-erected architecture that represents feelings rather than physical forms. The film's consciously created staginess is its biggest virtue. It lends an otherworldly quality to the frames. The wispy characters may or may not exist outside the prostitute-narrator Rani Mukerji's playful mind. Maybe she's making up this beautiful tale of one-sided love and perhaps the boy-man she took under her wings is just a figment of her imagination.

By the time Rani did Hichki (2018) she was Mrs Aditya Chopra. The imperious real-life role spills into her on-screen persona which is at once persuasive and effortless. The plot derives its creative juices from a real-life British teacher who suffered from the Tourette Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes painful verbal dysfunction in the sufferer. It’s astonishing how Rani takes over the sufferer’s role without allowing the disease to impede her character’s ingrained sunniness of countenance. When faced with a classroom filled with contumacious students from the slums (played by young actors who frequently act with representational emphasis) Rani’s Naina never falters and never mind her tongue. It’s only when she is with her estranged father (Sachin Pilgoankar) that she loses her cool. Rani’s Naina’ two dining-table sequences with her screen-father are marvels of screenwriting drama, packaged and performed in pitch-perfect harmony.

When the father’s patronizing sympathy gets too much Rani marches off to the kitchen to make rotis, venting her need to exhale in the kneading. Rani Mukerjee makes her Tourette-informed character unwavering in her upbeatness and yet no giddy headed breathless optimist. The pain comes gushing out in a sequence where she pounds and pummels her uncontrollable mouth almost as though she were sparring with her destiny. I wish there were more Naina Mathurs in this world who can teach all of us a thing or two about being human without making humanism a logo on a teeshirt. I think Rani’s performance in this film deserved a lot more laurels than it got.

Rani’s cop in Mardaani and its sequel is a mixture of the feminine and the mardaani (masculine). Displaying exemplary economy of expression, the narrative puts forward Shivani’s very articulate attitude to home and profession through brief but lucid encounters with various characters. In the sequel, somewhere during the nail-biting narration, the vile villain begins to seem a far more interesting character than our cop-heroine Shivani Roy, whom we met five years ago in the first Mardaani film. Back then Rani Mukherjee appeared far more fiery and passionate. Maybe it’s just age that has caught up with Shivani. Or worse, maybe she has become bored with all the crime corruption and compromises around her. But back then in 2015 she seemed to care much more when a street girl disappeared and was tracked down to a flesh trader. Maybe Rani was trying to do something different with her role in the sequel. Except for her final goosebumps breakdown sequence where her tears roll with the end-credits, Rani’s Shivani Roy shows no overt emotions. Maybe the tears had dried up. But the creative juices of the actress are far from exhausted.

Rani Mukherjee’s career-best performance is Bhansali’s Black (2005) . With Black Hindi cinema turned a corner, veering passionately away from the norm, creating an entirely new definition of entertainment and giving us a work of art that transcends every given qualification of the motion-picture experience. Sanjay Leela Bhansali created a work that freezes all superlatives. Black unleashes a fury of never-felt emotions.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

