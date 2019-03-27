Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet lead wishes

Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today (27 March) and is receiving greeting from all quarters. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan led the wishes and sent out a video message to the actor, which was tweeted by his wife Upasana.

"Wish you all the success that you deserve in the work that you do - this comes from me and my family here in Mumbai. Have a wonderful day, Charan. You're a wonderful person. I don't how old you're going to be but whenever I see you, I feel like you are about 18-year-old," the veteran actor says in the video.

Thanks soooo much for this really sweeet message @SrBachchan Garu 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼this is the sweetest gift ever. My hands r still shaking. Soooooo excited. #happybirthday #ramcharan. Love u. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u5X0dVJVic — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) March 27, 2019

Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to wish the actor.

Happy happy birthday to my dearest cousin Ram Charan. I still cherish our commerce tuition days & wanna relive those times once again! Wishing you a great and happy year ahead. #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/7uBttR5oIX — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) March 27, 2019

Happy happy to you my friend. Wish you the best in everything forever!!! #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/Y67sf6wePR — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 27, 2019

Wish you a very happy birthday charan...May god bless you with loads of success,strength,health and wealth...love you so much #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/ofGr9O9shu — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 27, 2019

Happppy happppy bdayyy #RamCharan ! May you have the best year ever.. always keep the child in you alive .. all the best and keep rocking ! #HBDRamCharan — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) March 27, 2019

Charan is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s period action drama, RRR which also stars Alia Bhatt. Amitabh's upcoming project include Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious fantasy trilogy drama Brahmastra.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 14:52:24 IST