Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet lead wishes

FP Staff

Mar 27, 2019 14:52:24 IST

Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today (27 March) and is receiving greeting from all quarters. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan led the wishes and sent out a video message to the actor, which was tweeted by his wife Upasana.

"Wish you all the success that you deserve in the work that you do - this comes from me and my family here in Mumbai. Have a wonderful day, Charan. You're a wonderful person. I don't how old you're going to be but whenever I see you, I feel like you are about 18-year-old," the veteran actor says in the video.

Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to wish the actor.

Charan is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s period action drama, RRR which also stars Alia Bhatt. Amitabh's upcoming project include Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious fantasy trilogy drama Brahmastra.

