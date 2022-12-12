Rightfully owning the title of ‘superstar’, South actor Shivaji Rao Gaikwad or as he is famously called, Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birthday on Monday, 12 December 2022. Starting his career in the year 1975, the actor has established himself as a big star over decades and has created his own style with his stylish moves and acting skills. Besides his flawless acting skills, Rajinikanth’s popular antics like brandishing his ‘veshti’ like a sword to tossing chewing gum into his mouth, he has his own swagger style, and fans totally love him for that. It is worth mentioning that he did not earn this position overnight as he was never born with a silver spoon in his mouth and faced great struggles in his initial days.

On today’s date, he is one of the biggest stars in the Indian Film Industry and earns crores. However, this has not affected his humility and down-to-earth personality. Giving some of the best films in the south and also marking his presence in Bollywood, Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following and fans are always eager for his films to hit theatres.

With that said, today as we celebrate the superstar’s 72nd birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best-known songs.

Rajinikanth Best Songs

Na Autokaaran Autokaaran from Baasha (1995)

Remembered as one of the most successful films of his career, Baasha’s opening song ‘Na Autokaaran‘ became a very popular track at that time and still continues to remain a favourite for many, especially auto drivers. Sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and composed by Deva, the song will definitely take on to the 90s.

Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali from Muthu (1995)

Another best number from his career, the song ‘Oruvan Oruvan‘ from the film ‘Muthu‘ will instantly give you a lot of confidence and energy. Composed by Oscar-winning singer AR Rahman and sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, the song is one of the bests from the ‘Thalaiva’.

En Peru Padaiyappa from Padaiyappa (1999)

One of the biggest hits in Rajinikanth’s career, Padaiyappa‘s opening song ‘En Peru Padaiyappa‘ was also a big hit and played a big role in glorifying the image of the actor as a ‘superstar’. The song had etched its own place in the music world.

Devuda Devuda from Chandramukhi (2005)

The super-energetic song ‘Devuda Devuda‘ from the 2005 film Chandramukhi is one big song to make it to the chartbusters. Sung by the legendary singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, the song is an idle choice for celebrations.

from Rajadhi Raja (1989)

The film Rajadhi Raja was a big hit in Rajnikanth’s career and turned out to be a blockbuster. Besides the film, its song ‘Meenamma Meenamma‘ was also a big hit and caught the attention of music lovers for its peppy lyrics and energetic music.

