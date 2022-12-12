He is a legend, not just an icon. He is a sensation, who is idolised and not just followed. We are talking about no one else but Thalaivar Rajinikanth. It was back in 1975, that 25-year-old Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, stepped into the film industry with K. Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal, but little did he know that one day he would be designated as a legend. And the rest is history. In his career span of over four decades, the superstar has done more than 150 movies, and there seems no concept of a pause for him. Today, the legendary star, who is a seven times recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, is standing tall as an ultimate example for young actors. On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, let’s take a look at some of his impeccable performances:

Apoorva Raagangal

We can’t help but begin our list with the movie which marked the beginning of Rajinikanth’s career in the world of cinema. In 1975, the veteran superstar began his acting career by sharing the screen space with acting biggies like Kamal Haasan, Sundarrajan, and Srividya. And despite being amidst the towering presence of such big stars, Thalaivar successfully left his presence in the minds of movie lovers.

Mullum Malarum

Touted as Rajinikanth’s best performance to date, J Mahendran’s directorial proved how great an actor he is. Essaying the story of bonding between a brother and sister, Mullum Malarum became a landmark film in Tamil cinema, after it turned out to be the most successful Indian film in Japan. Released in 1978, the movie is based on Uma Chandran’s Mullum Malarum.

Hum

Ever wondered what can be a cherry on the cake for a movie lover? Watching the megastar Amitabh Bachchan sharing the screen space with Thalaivar. BigB and Rajinikanth sharing the screen space is an experience of grandeur. And we aren’t denying that. In 1991, Mukul S Anand brought the two legends together for his crime actioner Hum. And of course, you must have heard the iconic track Jumma Chumma. Well, it belonged to this very film.

Sivaji: The Boss

From his dialogues to his sassy attitude, Rajinikanth in S. Shankar’s Sivaji: The Boss was simply on point in every possible aspect one can ever imagine. Apart from being special for giving an earth-shattering performance at the box office, the Tamil actioner holds the remarkable tag of being the 100th Tamil movie of the legendary actor. The much-loved film even bagged a National Award.

Robot

Double the Rajinikanth, double the fun. Despite bagging mixed reviews from the critics, S Shankar’s 2010 directorial went on to smash several box office records and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Essaying a double role, Rajinikanth not only justified both impeccably but fans adored the on-screen chemistry between him and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The moviegoers loved the movie to such an extent that in 2018, makers also released its sequel, which also featured Akshay Kumar.

