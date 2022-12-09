Happy Birthday Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: A look at his best songs

When tunes are run in veins then a maestro like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is born. Nephew of legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat’s art has truly transcended the boundaries of nations to reach billions of people. The singer venturing into the Hindi cinema with the 2003 film Paap and giving his voice to the iconic song Mann Ki Lagan, was just the best thing that ever happened in the Indian film industry. On the occasion of his 48th birthday, let’s take a walk down the rhythmic lane of some of his best songs. Simply picking a few songs from his long list of blockbusters, would honestly be considered a sin, but in his remarkable career, the singer’s outstanding performance has made his every song a blockbuster hit.

Jiya Dhadak Dhadak

While Sayeed Quadri, Faisal Rafi, and Rohail Hyatt’s lyrics will pull you into entirely another zone, Rahat’s voice will leave you mesmerised. Belonging to Mohit Suri’s 2005 directorial debut Kalyug, Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye truly sets the romantic mood whenever you play it.

Jag Soona Soona Lage

The iconic heartbreak anthem of this generation, Jag Soona Soona Lage perfectly exhibited Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen pain. The stunning collaboration of Richa Sharma with that of Rahat was simply on point with Kumaar’s lyrics.

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

It is truly mind-boggling to witness a singer singing a set of complex lyrics with astounding clarity, and even then he holds on to the key and note of the song impeccably. This is only possible when you are Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. And mind you the clarity is such that you can even recite the lyrics by legendary lyricist Gulzar by heart. Ishqiya’s Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji is a piece of work that takes to a whole new level of mesmerisation. And many more decades will pass but its impact will remain the same.

Sajdaa

While the King Of Romance Shah Rukh Khan hooked all to their seats, it was the deadly combination of voices of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Richa Sharma that gave Bollywood this masterpiece. Belonging to Karan Johar’s iconic film My Name Is Khan, the song truly wouldn’t have been the same if it didn’t have Rahat’s voice in it.

Main Jahaan Rahoon

Whenever one has to give an example of high-pitched vocals, for which Rahat is best known for, Namastey London’s Main Jahaan Rahoon will always top the list. Perfectly complementing Himesh Reshammiya’s music, Rahat’s voice is an absolute treat to the ears.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.