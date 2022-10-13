Second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010, former model, actress, fashionista, and fitness enthusiast, Pooja Hegde has carved her niche in the industry with her debut in the 2012 Tamil superhero flick Mugamoodi. However, she became a household name with her role in the 2014 Telugu rom-com Oka Laila Kosam, wherein she shared the screen space with Naga Chaitanya. The multilingual actress doesn’t know the concept of the language barrier, as in 2016 she went on to woo the Hindi-speaking belt with her charm in Mohenjo Daro and in 2019 with Housefull 4. Since then, there is no looking back for the actress who awaits the release of much talked about Bollywood movies including Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, and star-studded Housefull 5.

Apart from possessing the finest acting prowess, the actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. As the actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday today let’s take a look at her Instagram gallery:

Besides charming the film critics with her big screen performances, Pooja has time and again kept the fashion police on their toes. From chic to glamourous, the actress always brings her A-game through her sartorial picks.

Well, now we know what Pooja loves to do when she isn’t captivating the audience through her magic onscreen. Books seem to be the actress’ best friend.

Believe it or not, Pooja’s middle name is daredevil. From Maharshi to Radhe Shyam, Pooja has made sure to keep the action quotient high. Next, the actress will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and we know that the filmmaker’s name is synonymous with power-packed action sequences. Therefore Pooja gives a glance at the same in this photo.

In her decade-long career, Pooja has bagged several honours, and SIIMA’a best actor and Youth Icon awards were two of them.

Pooja is just like any other girl and believes that Sundays demand for “Pyjama party”.

The actress is a wanderlust and loves “Fluttering around.” And therefore, this picture was taken during her time in the Big Apple.

Pooja seems to be in love with NYC, or why else will she give her fans a hard time with her envious trip? Sending her fans in frenzy, the actress can be seen channeling her inner fashionista.

Yet another dreamy click from her US trip. Pooja, who is a “Tree Hugger,” can be seen chilling in a park, looking like a breath of fresh air.

Let’s cut to the chase, Pooja is a hodophile and doesn’t know how to stop herself from jetting off to places. Well, the actress had the time of her life in England ahead of her trip to the United States Of America. Needless to say, she is changing continents as frequently as we change our clothes.

Time and again she has claimed that her bond with architectural designs is very unique. And yet again she revealed, “Me with Architecture and Design = A kid in a candy shop.”

