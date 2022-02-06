As Nora turns 30 today, here are a few of her top dance numbers that are popular among all age groups:

Stunning dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has won hearts across the globe for her belly dancing skills. Ever since she appeared in Hardy Sandhu’s music video titled Naah, it was no looking back for her. The video that released in 2017 made headlines for her looks and killer dance moves.

Born on 6 February in 1992, the Moroccan beauty shot to limelight with her superhit song Dilbar. Since then, she has been recognised as the ‘Dilbar girl' who won hearts and ruled charts on every music channel.

Nora is recognised not only for her beauty but also for her dancing skills that brought her appreciation from audience as well as from the Indian film industry. Apart from music videos, Nora has worked in movies including Street Dancer 3D, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Batla House among others.

As per reports, Nora has been part of several regional language movies such as Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. Surprisingly, she marked her debut in the Telugu film industry with Puri Jagannadh's Temper.

Chhod Denge: This is a song of heartbreak and revenge and is presented by T-Series. The lyrics are penned by Yogesh Dubey and vocals are given by Parampara. According to reports, this song was shot in Rajasthan. Throughout the video, Nora was spotted in multiple looks.

Naach Meri Rani: Nora Fatehi and famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa collaborated for this song. The lyrics and music were given by Tanishk Bagchi and this music video hit social media on 20 October, 2020.

Garmi: This was the first song that got released from the movie Street Dancer 3D. It is a peppy track that will make anyone walk up to the dance floor. The song Garmi perfectly captures the dancing skills of actor Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. It was sung by rapper Badshah and singer Neha Kakkar.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani: This song was featured in the movie Marjaavaan that starred actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the lead. For the uninitiated, it is a revamped version of the old classic song Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo from the film Janbaaz. This track became a new party anthem when it was released in 2019. It was sung by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar while the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

O Saki Saki: Apart from the above track, this song was titled as the hottest dance anthem of 2019. It was from the movie Batla House and Nora Fatehi did complete justice with her sizzling performance. The song was sung by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar, B Praak and the track was written by Tanishk Bagchi.

Kamariya: This song featured in the movie Stree, which was a horror comedy that was inspired from a true phenomenon. It was sung by Jigar Saraiya, Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi and Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar. The movie also starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead.

Dilbar: This was one such song that ruled charts for a long time. After her performance in this song, Nora Fatehi was titled as the 'Dilbar girl' by her fans. This track was sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka, while the music was given by Tanishk Bagchi. This song featured in the movie Satyameva Jayate that starred John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in pivotal roles.

Kusu Kusu: After ruling hearts in Satyameva Jayate, Nora Fatehi once again made headlines with her new track Kusu Kusu in the sequel of the movie. Fatehi is always known for her belly dancing and this song proved it all. This peppy track was sung by Zahrah S Khan & Dev Negi, while the music was given by Tanishk Bagchi.

What do you think of Nora Fatehi's dancing skills?