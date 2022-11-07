Beginning with her career as a theatre artist, then debuting in Bollywood in the late 90s, and eventually donning the hat of a director, Nandita Das has added several feathers to her cap. The actress is hands down a deadly combination of finesse, versatility, and talent. Entertaining for more than two decades, Nandita debuted in the film industry with Prakasha Jha’s film Parinati. However, it was not until 1996 that Nandita grabbed the limelight through her prowess in Deepa Mehta’s elements trilogy film Fire. In 2008 that Nandita donned the director’s hat and came out with her feature film Firaaq. From Firaaq to Manto, Nandita awed the critics with her skills. Therefore on the occasion of her 53rd birthday, let’s take a look at her best movies.

Fire

Creating a huge uproar in society, Deepa Mehta’s 1996 directorial was the first mainstream movie to depict homosexuality. Playing Sita, Nandita was simply subtle yet impactful. Despite the movie facing huge backlash on its release, it received many accolades at several international film festivals.

Earth

The second installment of Deepa Mehta’s Elements trilogy was once again successful in wowing the audience, with its fine performances and impactful storytelling. Centered around the Partition, the Nandita, Aamir Khan, and Rahul Khanna starrer was also nominated for an Academy Award in the ‘Best Foreign Film’ category.

Bawandar

Indo-American Jugmohan Mudhra’s directorial revolves around the story of a rape survivor. Nandita’s gripping performance as Saanvri was immensely lauded and was even felicitated with an award at the Santa Monica Film Festival. Apart from Nandita, the movie also featured Raghuvir Yadav, Deepti Naval, Rahul Khanna, and Yashpal Sharma.

Before the Rains

Santosh Sivan’s directorial gives a completely different angle to British rule in India. With its beautifully made sets, engrossing story, and a team of fine actors, this 2007 film will leave you totally mesmerised. The movie was adapted from a story from the 2001 anthology Israeli film Asphalt Zahov.

Khamosh Adalat Jaari

Revolving around gender issues in society, Khamosh Adalat Jaari is the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi play Shantata. Nandita in the movie symbolises the equal footing of women in society. Apart from Nandita, the movie features Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Pravina Bhagwat Deshpande.

