Michael Philip Jagger, more popularly known as Mick Jagger, celebrates his 79th birthday today. Born in Dartford, Kent, Mick Jagger is an English singer, songwriter, actor, and film producer. He is known for being one of the founding members and lead vocalist of The Rolling Stones.

Jagger met Keith Richards in 1960 accidentally and the two realised their interest in rock n roll combined with blues. Between 1960 and 1962, The Rolling Stones was established. While Jagger was the lead vocalist, Keith Richards was on guitar. What followed next was a period of immense success for The Rolling Stones. With songs like 'I can't get any Satisfaction' and 'Let's Spend the night together', The Rolling Stones gave many hit tracks.

On the occasion of Mick Jagger's birth anniversary, here is a playlist of the best songs:

1. Let's spend the night together

The song - written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards - was released in 1967. Following the success of the track, many artists including David Bowie created a rendition of this iconic song.



2. Sympathy for The Devil

Released in 1968, Sympathy for The Devil was featured as the opening song in the album Beggars Banquet. The song was a product of the songwriting collaboration of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. It is considered one of the best songs of the popular music era.



3. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Released in 1969, the song was featured in the album Let It Bleed. You can't always get what you want is an evergreen song, one that speaks volumes with people of all ages.

4. Midnight Rambler

Midnight Rambler was featured in The Rolling Stones' 1969 album Let It Bleed. This dark song is about a serial murderer. Jagger and Richards created this song during one of their holidays in Italy, as stated in some of their interviews.

5. Paint It, Black

Recorded in 1966, Paint It, Black is an uptempo song with Indian, Middle Eastern, and Eastern European influences. The lyrics of the song highlight grief and loss.

Wish you a very happy birthday, Mick Jagger!

