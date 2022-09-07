Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal’s special note for Christopher is pure gold

On Mammootty’s birthday eve, the first look poster of his film Christopher was released.

Happy birthday, Mammootty. The actor turns 71 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners of the country. Not only fans, Mammootty’s friends and industry colleagues have also made a bee-line to wish the prolific actor. And, one of the first wishes came from Mohanlal. He has shared a video message for the actor and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka.”



To make the birthday celebration a special one, the makers of Christopher gave us a sweet surprise. Wondering what is it? On the eve of Mammootty’s birthday, the first look poster of Christopher was released and it is everything exciting. The thriller, which features Mammootty as a vigilante and fierce cop, is directed by B Unnikrishnan and written by Udaykrishna. Sharing the look poster of Christopher, the tweet read, “Presenting the first look poster of Christopher. Written by Udaykrishna, Directed by Unnikrishnan B and Produced by RD Illuminations.” The tagline of the film goes like this, “Biography of a vigilant cop.” The text on the poster read, “‘Where the law stops, Justice begins.”

Christopher marks director Unnikrishnan and Mammooty’s reunion after 12 years. They last collaborated in 2010 for the film Pramani. The film has been produced by Aroma Mohan and RD Illuminations.

The shooting of the film is underway at various locations in Ernakulam, Pooyakootty and Vandiperiyar. The film went on floors in July and has a star-studded cast. Amala Paul, Aishwariya Lakshmi, Dilesh Pothen, Siddique, and Jinu Abraham are also part of the project. The music for Christopher has been composed by Justin Verghese and Manoj is handling the editing.

Actor Vinay Rai is making his way in the Malayalam film industry with Christopher. He will be seen as an antagonist in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.