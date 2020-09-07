Happy birthday Mammootty: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, actors Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly wish veteran star

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, better known by his stage name Mammootty, turns 69 today.

Mammootty began his acting career in 1979 with Devalokam. However, the MT Vasudevan Nair directorial was never released. Thereafter, Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, written by MT Vasudevan Nair and directed by M Azad became the actor’s first major break.

Mammootty then went on to become one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam film industry and has since then worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi as well as English films. Many of his colleagues in the film fraternity took to social media to extend greetings for the actor.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan greeted the actor by writing, "Dear Mammootty (@mammukka), wishing you the best on your birthday."

Dear Mammootty (@mammukka), wishing you the best on your birthday. pic.twitter.com/emoZmvwUMS — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 7, 2020

Fellow Malayalam actor and good friend Mohanlal shared a throwback picture with his “ichakka” to wish him love and happiness on Twitter.

My dear Ichakka..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/orTNCOMb7H — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 7, 2020

The duo have acted together in more than 50 movies in a time frame spanning decades. Earlier, on Mohanlal’s birthday, Mammootty had spoken about the deep bond the two share and how he feels close to ‘Lal’ when the latter addresses him as ‘ichakka’.

Actors Nivin Pauly and Prithviraj Sukumaran too wished the actor on Twitter.

Wishing the evergreen superstar @mammukka a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire us forever! #HappyBirthdayMammookka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JdeQgEuNNl — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) September 7, 2020

National Film Archive of India wished the iconic Malayalam star with a throwback image from his 1985 National Award winning family drama Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam.

Filmmaker duo Pramod Pappan came together with composer Ouseppachan to gift a song titled Kaala Bhairava Mammukka - The Stainless Actor to Mammootty on his birthday, reported Times of India. It has been penned by MD Rajendran and sung by newcomer Austin.