Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Times she proved to be a style icon

From her scintillating performance in her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chaiyya Chaiyya to her smouldering looks on the red carpet, Malaika Arora is a pro in grabbing attention every time she makes an appearance. Leave it to the fitness enthusiast and she can serve fashion moments sizzling enough to send the audience into a frenzy. Either she seemed to be aging in reverse or it’s the viewers who need a good ophthalmologist because only magic can make a woman look so appealing even at 49. Well, who else portrays that age as just a number, if not her? While others choose an outfit for an occasion, looking at Malaika it seems that it’s the outfit that chooses her, as every ensemble seems tailor-made just for her. Be it a metallic gown or thigh-high slits, Malaika knows how to slay it all. Therefore, as the diva gets a year wiser, let’s take a look at the times she served as a style icon.

Proclaiming her throne, Malaika says it out loud, if you can’t be as good as her in your 40s then do not age at all. Flaunting her envious figure, the diva looks simply flawless in this floor-touching, heavily embellished, bodycon beige dress.

If this is what Malaika looks like in her colour of the season, then we would never want her to take it off of her. Donning a maroon satin strappy dress, Malaika is simply oozing oomph. Her messy wavy hair complements her sizzling avatar.

Channeling her inner Beyonce, Malaika posed for the October cover of Masala magazine in this black and copper heavily detailed ensemble. Featuring a pair of netted stockings, the majestic dress comes with heavy shoulder padding.

Coming from the shelves of Naeem Khan, Malaika’s see-through copper embellished floor-touching dress perfectly beautifies her curvaceous figure. Featuring a plunging V-neckline, the sleeveless body con dress was paired with emerald jewellery.

Thigh-high slits have always been Malaika’s game-changer. But when paired with a strapless dress, it turns out to be a deadly combination. Stunningly flaunting her envious collarbones, Malaika looks gorgeous as ever.

When it comes to bodycon dresses, leave it to Malaika, as she knows well how to slay it all. Glowing in the lights, the diva looks flawless in this turtleneck bodycon gown.

When we said thigh-high slits are Malaika’s arena, then we meant it in all its literal sense. Malaika and shimmery go hand in hand, and her official Instagram holds testament to the same.

When tulle and ruffle seem to be off-trend, Malaika pulls it off to make it a hit. Coming from the shelves of Milli London, this pastel green tulle dress perfectly exhibits Malaika as the true queen that she is.

From a body con dress to a traditional lehenga, Malaika possesses the power of appearing elegant and sexy at the same time. This Manish Malhotra’s piece of work speaks that out loud.

From the streets to the red carpet, Malaika is a true diva in the B-Town and this picture expresses the same. Vibing in complete Y2K style, Malaika will always be young at heart.

