Sanon started her acting career alongside Tiger Shroff in 2014 with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti. She received the Filmfare Best Debutant Actress award for her role.

Actress Kriti Sanon turns a year older today, 27 July. Known for working in films like Mimi, Bachchan Pandey and Bareilly Ki Barfi, she started her Bollywood career alongside Tiger Shroff in 2014 with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti. Sanon received the Filmfare Best Debutant Actress award for her role.

Since then, she has constantly worked towards honing her skills. In eight years, the actress has worked on multiple projects and has established herself in the Hindi film industry. Sanon has also made guest appearances in films like Stree and has won audiences over with performances. She is set to star in the horror-comedy Bhediya, as well as Shehzada, Adipurush and Ganapath.

As Kriti Sanon turns 32, here is a playlist of her best songs:

Param Sundari

Kriti Sanon sizzles on the dance floor in this track from Mimi. The actor's expressions and moves left the audience spellbound. The song was composed by the legendary A R Rahman and the vocals are by Shreya Ghoshal.



Sweety Tera Drama

Featured in the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi, the song saw Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao shaking a leg together. Tanishk Bagchi composed the catchy track and it was sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Shraddha Pandit.



Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe

A part of the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, this dance number by Kriti Sanon won audiences over. The hit track was sung by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi.



Manma Emotion Jaage Re

This groovy track featured Varun Dhawan romancing Kriti Sanon in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. The song was sung by Amit Mishra, Anushka Manchanda, and Antara Mitra.



Raat Bhar

Raat Bhar featured in Sanon and Tiger Shroff's debut Heropanti. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the Sajid-Wajid composition is perfect for a night out.



Happy birthday Kriti Sanon!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.