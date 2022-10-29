A perfect blend of solid acting chops, expressive face, arresting glamour, and a dazzling screen presence, Kriti Kharbanda has intrigued the cinephiles for the past 13 years. While the actress forayed into the film industry in 2009 with the Telugu film Boni, it was in 2016 that Kriti ventured into the Hindi film fraternity through Vikram Bhatt’s horror-thriller Raaz: Reboot. However, it was in 2017 that Kriti grabbed the limelight by giving a strong expressive performance opposite Rajkummar Rao in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. And then there was no looking back, as the actress went on to share the screen space with actors like Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Pulkit Samrat, Vikrant Massey, and Dharmendra among others.

From her upcoming projects to her personal life, Kriti has always kept her fans updated even about her love life. The actress has never shied away from admitting her relationship with Veerey Ki Wedding co-star Pulkit Samrat, and time and again gives a glance of their social media PDA to their fans.

On the occasion of Kriti’s 36th birthday let’s take a look at her photo gallery:

Apart from possessing versatile acting prowess, the actress is a fashionista. Kriti’s Instagram account holds evidence that Kriti loves to experiment when it comes to her voguish picks. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, while people crazily picked ethnic ensembles, Kriti went for this eccentric layered pleated dress.

As Kriti has already declared that she feels like a “pataka,” we want to affirm that she sure looks like one.

Who else possesses the calibre to appear chic, elegant, and alluring at once, if not Kriti? Just in case you haven’t noticed then we would like to point out for you that the Husky named Drogo in the second picture is Pulkit’s furry friend.

Apart from her charming appearance, fine acting skills, and amazing expressions, Kriti owns every ramp she walks on.

The actress is a nature lover and she is the happiest when she is surrounded by the same.

While Kriti believes that the sunbeam is “oh-so-pretty,” we totally agree with Pulkit’s stance in the comments section.

If you were wondering about the motivation behind Kriti’s envious physique, then we must tell you that the actress is a fitness enthusiast and lives by yoga.

In case you haven’t noticed then we must tell you that Kriti and Pulkit’s Drogo love spending time together.

How else do you say that Kriti is a wanderlust and a big-time foodie if this picture isn’t self-explanatory in itself?

Kriti, who is a water baby, very rightly called herself a “Jal-pari” in the caption.

