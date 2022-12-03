Happy Birthday Konkona Sensharma: From Mr. and Mrs. Iyer to Life In A Metro, here are the actor's finest roles

One of the finest actresses that the Indian film industry has ever come across, Konkona Sensharma is truly a powerhouse performer. Whether keeping critics on their toes to giving goosebumps to the audiences with her subtle prowess, Konkona has always brought brilliance to the screen. Walking in the footsteps of her mother and legendary Bengali actress Aparna Sen, the bong beauty turns 43 and that doesn’t mean that she will stop from breaking new barriers, shattering the glass ceiling, and soaring into new heights. As Konkona turns a year wiser, let’s take a look at some of the unforgettable roles portrayed by her:

Mr. and Mrs. Iyer

After featuring in two Bengali films, Konkona essayed the character of a Tamil Iyer Brahmin girl in her mother Aparna Sen’s directorial Mr. and Mrs. Iyer. The English language film is proudly remembered for being an award-winning drama on caste and religion-based politics. Not only was Konkona felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Actress, but the movie bagged three more awards including National Film Award for Best Direction, National Film Award for Best Screenplay, and Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Page 3

It was this 2005 film by Madhur Bhandarkar, which brought Konkona into the limelight. Defying conventional storylines, Page 3 cemented Konkona’s reputation as a star different from everyone else.

Omkara

Any time anyone talks about Omkara, the very first thing that pops in mind are Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But it was Konkona’s impeccable performance that made her stand apart in the movie and once again fetched her National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Not only this but Konkona also bagged Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award and Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, while Kareena received Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Life In A Metro

This Bollywood blockbuster by Anurag Basu centred around nine lives caught in the web of extramarital relationships, marriage, and love. Konkona’s character of a charming woman is still considered one of the best roles of her career. The actress even bagged Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award and IIFA Best Supporting Actress Award.

Wake Up Sid

One of the much-loved films of the Indian film industry, Wake Up Sid marked Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut and gave Konkona her unforgettable mainstream movie. Paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor, the movie turned out to be a cult favourite, with every woman relating to Konkona’s character.

