Katrina Kaif is one of the most gracious actresses in Bollywood. She made her way into Bollywood back in the 2000s and has been winning the hearts of audiences since then. Katrina Kaif's rise from anonymity to stardom proves that all it takes is the conviction to be successful.

Apart from acting, the Bollywood diva is popular for her immaculate dancing skills. On the occasion of her 38th birthday on 16 July, let's have a look at her popular dance numbers:

Tip Tip Barsa Paani (Sooryavanshi, 2021)

27 years after Raveena Tandon set the silver screen on fire despite dancing in the rain, it was time for version 2.0 of the popular dance number. Katrina Kaif took over in Sooryavanshi while Akshay Kumar was still seen in the role of police officer-in-charge. While the song was subjected to comparisons with the earlier version, Katrina Kaif’s performance was commendable, to say the least.

Aithey Aa (Bharat, 2019)

‘Aithey Aa’ is one of the best performances of the actress. Katrina looked absolutely stunning in a pink saree as she was seen dancing to the beats of the songs with her ‘thumkaas’ absolutely stealing the show. Her chemistry with Salman Khan was a cherry on the cake.

Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai, 2017)

'Swag Se Swagat' again is one of Katrina Kaif's finest works. The actress looked amazing as she danced like a pro in the song. Her pairing with Salman Khan as always was a treat to watch.

Kamli (Dhoom 3, 2013)

‘Kamli’ from Dhoom 3 is another feather in the birthday girl’s cap because of her mic drop moves. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she danced it out, ruling the screen and setting the floor on fire.

Chikni Chameli (Agneepath, 2012)

Ah! Katrina was so light on her feet in this desi number that it is just unbelievable. We can safely say that the actress was the perfect choice for this seductive number.

Which one of the numbers is your favourite?

