Kartik Aaryan who turns a year older today, is expected to continue his dream run with a string of highly anticipated films, all belonging to different genres and showcasing facing facets of his talent as a performer – Next on the superstar’s plate is Freddy, a romantic thriller packed with twists and turns at every corner, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, where he steps into the shoes of a pilot who evacuates Indian citizens as well as foreign nationals from Yemen during the Yemeni Crisis, Shehzada where he plays the world’s poorest prince and Sajid Nadiadwala’s musical romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kartik Aaryan’s most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Actress Alaya F who marks her second feature film with Freddy, shared her experience of working opposite Bollywood’s hottest star, Kartik Aaryan. “Working with Kartik was not only a wonderful experience overall, but I think I also learned a lot from him. He has such energy and enthusiasm for the films he does. He’s so driven and so hard working that it sets a really high benchmark. Seeing him work and working with him validated my core belief, that if you’re obsessed with your work and if you consistently work hard, nothing can stop you from achieving everything you want and more.”

2022 by far has been the year of birthday boy Kartik Aaryan, a young actor with starry dreams who went on to become one of the most popular and successful superstars of all time. A success story for industry outsiders, Kartik first dominated the romantic-comedy galaxy with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi and after owning the space, chose to experiment with a film like ‘Dhamaka’, where he portrayed a character with shades of grey.

The film won him encouraging reviews, went on to become a turning point in his career and showcased a whole new side to his acting prowess. But nothing could have been as unprecedented as the success of his first film this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that garnered historic numbers even during a pandemic and became the first bonafide Bollywood blockbuster in 2022.

The film set a benchmark and immediately established Aaryan as the newsmaker of the year as he dominated the big screens, small screens, digital screens and was splashed and celebrated across all platforms. While his career graph was lined with one hit after another, it was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that unshakably cemented his position as one of the country’s youngest superstars, who cut across demographics and boasted of fans from all age groups be it from small towns or metro cities.

The young sensation became a favourite in the brand world and was announced as the face for some of the country’s leading brands. Interestingly, since Kartik is a young heartthrob of India, his 13 brands too embodied everything that young India stood for.

