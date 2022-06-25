Karisma Kapoor has legions of fans following her on her social media handles and she often posts adorable pictures of her family. On her special day, here is a sneak-peek into her family photo gallery:

Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo celebrates her 48th birthday today, 25 June. Born in the famous Kapoor clan, she soon proved that acting truly was in her genes.

Karisma Kapoor made her debut in 1991 with the film Prem Qaidi, where she was paired opposite Harish. Her next big film, Anari, released in 1993. Between 1994 and 1997, she starred in several hits including Raja Babu, Raja Hindustani, Coolie No 1 and Hero No 1. Later on in her career, she wowed audiences with her power-packed roles in Fiza, Shakthi: The Power and Zubeidaa.

Kapoor has legions of fans following her on her social media handles and she often posts adorable pictures of her family. On her special day, here is a sneak peek into her family photo gallery:

Karisma Kapoor shared a heartwarming picture with her father Randhir Kapoor on the occasion of Father's Day and called him her "all time favourite hero". The actress looks stunning in her casual chic outfit. 2.



The bond between the Kapoor sisters is really adorable. Lolo shared a cute selfie with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and captioned the picture, "missing the sis".

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood. The actress can be seen enjoying an outing with her mother in the image. 4.



On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Lolo congratulated the couple and wished them a "lifetime of happiness". Karisma Kapoor looks gorgeous in a white saree as she poses with the newly-weds.

The Judwaa star paired an olive green top with black pants and a pair of shades to create an uber cool ensemble. 6.



Lolo and her sister look stunning as they enjoy their beach time. While Karisma Kapoor looks like a diva in her simple floral dress, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a blue breezy outfit.

As if these photos were not proof that the actor loves her family, here's one more. Kapoor melted hearts with an adorable picture of herself with her son Kiaan on his birthday.

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor!

