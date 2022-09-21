A glamorous diva, an impeccable actress, an internet sensation, and whatnot? Kareena Kapoor Khan truly makes the words fall short. From K3G’s Poo to Jab We Met’s Geet, the actress has been making her fans go weak at their knees since 2000 when she made her debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee. And then the rest is history. Possessing the power to appear smart, chic, elegant, and glamorous at the same time, Bebo’s charming appearance and alluring beauty honestly prove that age is just a number. Her natural ease in front of the camera and prowess of getting into the skin of her characters has given Bollywood some of its blockbuster hits. And as the actress seems to be reversing back in age, we can’t help ourselves from revisiting some of her best offbeat performances. Therefore, on the occasion of her 42nd birthday, let’s take a look at the memorable roles that made her the star that she is:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham



Despite being part of a star-studded film, and sharing the screen space with both Badshah and Shahenshah of Bollywood, as well as Kajol, who was giving back-to-back hits, Kareena successfully managed to get herself noticed. All thanks to her sassy character of Poo, which without a doubt has turned out to be iconic. Even after 21 years, only Poo’s name is enough to make its fan go haywire.

Ashoka The Great



Pairing opposite SRK, Santosh Sivan’s directorial exhibited the sizzling chemistry that Kareena possesses. Screened at Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, Kareena simply rocked her character.

Chameli



Kareena proved that she is up for challenges when she took a role of a prostitute, that too so early in her career. Chameli not only made Kareena one of the critically acclaimed actresses in Bollywood but also honoured her with Filmfare Special Award for Best Performance.

Jab We Met



Bollywood has made innumerable romantic films, but Imtiaz Ali’s masterpiece will always stand rock solid in its position. Teaching the youth how to love, Jab We Met is a cult favourite. And Kareena’s character Geet truly taught us the meaning of self-love.

Heroine



By far, Mahi Arora in Heroine is Kareena’s bravest, boldest, and most fierce character. The critically acclaimed movie was brought alive by Kareena’s intriguing performance.

