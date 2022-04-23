Happy Birthday John Cena: Times when the WWE wrestler showed his admiration for BTS and ARMY

Like the BTS Army, even Cena is an ardent fan of the South Korean band and is known for sharing his love for them.

WWE superstar John Cena celebrates his 45th birthday today. He is one of those WWE stars who doesn't need an introduction. We have also seen Cena making jaw-dropping appearances in Hollywood movies. His action sequences have managed to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Cena is known for his movies including Playing with fire, The Wall, Fast and Furious 9, 12 Rounds, Blockers among others.

And, we all know how big a BTS fan Cena is. Don’t we? For the unversed, BTS is a South Korean boy band that is famous worldwide. The group of seven members was formed in 2010 and they debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet members include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. These young artists are super talented. They co-write and co-produce most of the tracks.

Like the BTS Army, even Cena is an ardent fan of the South Korean band and is known for sharing his love for them. Let us take a look at the times when the wrestler has expressed his admiration and love for BTS.

In 2020, during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Cena shared his love for the seven-member boy band. In the talk show, the wrestler said that he began listening to their music and liked the message they sent to their fans. He admires the group for sending a good message through their music.

During the Black Lives Matter movement, Cena had announced that he hopes to join the BTS Army, who was working towards a $1 million donation. The initiative was made by BTS and the Army to stand up against racial unrest. For the uninitiated, BTS has always stood up against racial discrimination faced by Asians in the West.

https://twitter.com/JohnCena/status/1270000642124394500?s=20&t=U65CDy30NN5ZdRx2Gl368w

https://twitter.com/JohnCena/status/1270001741673701382?s=20&t=Wj_OLltiyNWoqPowDDWXmw

In 2020 again, when Cena appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, he appreciated the South Korean band and the Army for changing the world and its perspective. During their conversation, the wrestler claimed that BTS has created a global army and sent out good messages to all.

In October 2020, the BTS performed online where fans went gaga over the stellar performance. Even Cena was in all praise for the group's Map of the Soul performance that glued millions on their screen. He took to his social media handle and lauded them for their performance, hard work and social causes.

https://twitter.com/JohnCena/status/1314939692715044868?s=20&t=Q1VcLWsgI9J3e_exwRccbQ

https://www.pinkvilla.com/ entertainment/hollywood/john- cena-lauds-bts-after- spectacular-map-soul-one-day- 1-my-respect-group-continues- grow-567659

Happy Birthday, John Cena

Keywords: John Cena, Happy Birthday John Cena, WWE BTS, South Korean band, BTS Army