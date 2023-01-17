Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: From Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Kal Ho Naa Ho, songs that reflect the veteran's genius

A poet, lyricist, screenwriter, and whatnot. Javed Akhtar is one such living legend that the Indian film industry proudly shows off. Ever since he first grabbed limelight as one half of iconic screenwriter duo Salim-Javed, the legendary lyricist is truly a man of letters par excellence. He not only touched many hearts through his soul-stirring writings but also gave new meanings to Bollywood tracks. Javed Akhtar is also a shayar, and his shayaris have often tugged at our heartstrings, and have hands down taken the Bollywood songs to new heights. Therefore, as the Indian film industry is celebrating Javed Akhtar’s 78th birthday, let’s take a walk down some of his best lyrics:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha



Not even Romeo must have complemented Juliet in his life the way Javed Akhtar beautifies and defines a woman in his song. One of the most popular romantic songs, sung by Kumar Sanu, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha was loved by the audience to such an extent that 25 years later the song was reprised as a movie featuring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao. Honestly, it won’t be wrong if we say that even 29 years after the release of the song, it is standing tall as a symbol of love in the country and the credit goes to Javed Akhtar and his impactful words.

Sandese Aate Hain



Released in 1997, Sandese Aate Hain was featured in the blockbuster film Border. The track narrates the pain of separation that the families of soldiers go through when their loved ones leave for the defence of the nation. For this evergreen track, Javed Akhtar has used such powerful words that even 26 years later the song never fails to bring tears to everyone’s eyes. While the song is co-written by Anu Mallik, every Independence Day is incomplete without this song being played once.

Kal Ho Naa Ho



For one entire generation, the legendary Indian poet penned arguably his most successful song for Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho. Adding Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma, the title track has truly taken on a life of its own, and courtesy to Javed Akhtar’s words, which were related by the audiences. Honestly, what better way than this track to tell someone to live life to the fullest and with the zest, as nobody knows what tomorrow holds for you?

Yun Hi Chala Chal



Belonging to one of the most underrated films by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Swades, Yun Hi Chala Chal is one of the must-have tracks on the travel song list. The song features the alluring voices of Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, and Hariharan. Well, Swades was truly the film in which Javed Akhtar spread his magic via his pen. Apart from Yun Hi Chala Chal, Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera is yet another high-spirited patriotic song, which urges civilians to be better and equally responsible for their motherland.

In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein



One of the most melodious and sublime tracks that Bollywood ever witnessed, In Lamhon Ke Daaman belongs to Gowarikar’s epic period movie Jodhaa Akbar. Reimagining the fabled romance between Mughal King Akbar and queen consort Jodha Bai, In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein is beautifully performed by Sonu Nigam and Madhushree. Apart from In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein, Javed Akhtar penned yet another mesmerising track in the movie Jashn-e-Bahara, which is truly a perfect track for a beautiful bride walking to the love of her life through a swarm of her friends and family.

